Watkins’ 4 TD day helps carry Villanova past New Hampshire 45-33

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Quarterback Connor Watkins accounted for four touchdowns and Jalen Jackson ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and Villanova beat New Hampshire 45-33. Watkins threw an 18-yard touchdown to TD Ayo-Durojaiye for the game’s seventh lead change midway through the third quarter and Villanova led for the remainder. The scoring play made it 31-27, and before the quarter ended, Watkins ran it in from the 6 for an 11-point advantage. Dylan Laube ran for 132 yards on 19 carries for New Hampshire scoring on run of 75 and 2 yards. The latter brought New Hampshire within 38-33.

