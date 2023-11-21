Watkins’ 19 points and career-high 8 assists lead Florida State past UNLV in the Sunshine Slam

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins had 19 points and a career-high eight assists, Darin Green Jr. added 16 points and Florida State beat UNLV 83-75 in the Sunshine Slam. Florida State (3-1) will play the winner of the Colorado-Richmond game on Tuesday for the championship. UNLV (2-2) will play the loser. Cam Corhen scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and De’Ante Green had 10 points for Florida State. Watkins, a transfer from VCU, made 8 of 11 shots. Kalib Boone scored 15 points for UNLV. Justin Webster, Dedan Thomas Jr., and Jalen Hill all scored 13, while Luis Rodriguez added 12 points.

