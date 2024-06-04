Watford to sell shares to fans to help fund transfers as it targets Premier League return

WATFORD, England (AP) — English soccer team Watford has offered fans the chance to buy shares in the club in a bid to help sign new players and return to the Premier League. The second-tier Championship club was last in the top flight in 2022 and was once owned by Elton John. It is offering supporters the chance to buy a total stake of around 10%. It says the money will partly be used to fund transfers. Watford said in a statement that it had been exploring investment opportunities and was aiming to raise 17.5 million pounds ($22.4 million).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.