Waters helps No. 21 Duke run past FCS opponent Lafayette 42-7 to follow up Clemson upset win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Waters ran for a career-high 112 yards to go with two scores as No. 21 Duke beat Lafayette 42-7. That capped a short week following its season-opening upset of Clemson. Waters scored on a 5-yard run early in the second period and added a 16-yard run shortly before halftime that surpassed his previous career-best rushing total. Riley Leonard threw for a score and completed all 12 of his passes. Dean DeNobile threw for a 12-yard touchdown to Chris Carasia for the Leopards’ only score. Lafayette is a Championship Subdivision team from the Patriot League.

