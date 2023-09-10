Waters helps No. 21 Duke run past FCS opponent Lafayette 42-7 to follow up Clemson upset win

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Duke's Jaquez Moore (9) cradles the ball next to Lafayette's Saiku White (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Waters ran for a career-high 112 yards to go with two scores as No. 21 Duke beat Lafayette 42-7. That capped a short week following its season-opening upset of Clemson. Waters scored on a 5-yard run early in the second period and added a 16-yard run shortly before halftime that surpassed his previous career-best rushing total. Riley Leonard threw for a score and completed all 12 of his passes. Dean DeNobile threw for a 12-yard touchdown to Chris Carasia for the Leopards’ only score. Lafayette is a Championship Subdivision team from the Patriot League.

