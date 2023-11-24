Waterman scores 24, leads BYU over Arizona State 77-49 at Vegas Showdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Noah Waterman made six 3-pointers and scored 24 to lead BYU to a 77-49 victory over Arizona State at the Vegas Showdown. Waterman hit 9 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars (5-0), who advance to play N.C. State in the championship game on Friday night. Trevin Knell and Richie Saunders scored nine apiece. Fousseyni Traore totaled nine rebounds and five assists to go with six points. Jamiya Neal had 13 points to lead the Sun Devils (2-2), who will square off against Vanderbilt before the title game.

