Water polo players wrestle for position at Olympics, but there is a line that rarely gets crossed

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Italy’s Tommaso Gianazza disappeared under the surface, popped up and then disappeared again. Croatia’s Matias Biljaka kept leaning and pushing on Gianazza — their heads right beside each other at times — as white water splashed around the centers. It looked as if they were trying to drown each other — and it was just an average encounter when it comes to high-level water polo. But actual fights are rare, especially with medals on the line at the Paris Olympics. The combination of possible penalties and water polo’s video assisted review system helps keep players in line.

