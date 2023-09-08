Water breaks in both halves in Rugby World Cup matches this weekend because of hot weather in France

By The Associated Press
France rugby team players attend a training session on the eve of their Rugby World Cup Pool A match against New Zealand, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — There will be water breaks at all matches on the first weekend of the Rugby World Cup. That includes the opening match of the tournament between France vs. New Zealand in Paris on Friday. World Rugby says the breaks will take place during both halves “at a natural break in play.” Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 34 degrees Celsius in Paris over the weekend. World Rugby says “the process has operated at previous Rugby World Cups and across rugby more broadly when temperatures are hot or humid.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.