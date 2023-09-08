Water breaks in both halves in Rugby World Cup matches this weekend because of hot weather in France

PARIS (AP) — There will be water breaks at all matches on the first weekend of the Rugby World Cup. That includes the opening match of the tournament between France vs. New Zealand in Paris on Friday. World Rugby says the breaks will take place during both halves “at a natural break in play.” Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 34 degrees Celsius in Paris over the weekend. World Rugby says “the process has operated at previous Rugby World Cups and across rugby more broadly when temperatures are hot or humid.”

