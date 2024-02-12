Wasteful Juventus jeered off the field after 1-0 loss to Udinese leaves title hopes in tatters

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has been booed off the field after a 1-0 loss at home to relegation-threatened Udinese left its title hopes in tatters. Juventus stayed seven points behind league leader Inter Milan and the Nerazzurri also have a game in hand. Juventus lost 1-0 at Inter last weekend. Lautaro Giannetti’s first Serie A goal was enough to hand Udinese only its second win in 14 matches and lift it three points above the drop zone. Arkadiusz Milik missed a number of gilt-edged chances to equalise and also had a goal disallowed.

