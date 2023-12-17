Wasteful Arsenal finally breaks down Brighton to earn 2-0 win and go top of Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal finally wore down Brighton’s resistance despite a multitude of wasted chances to secure a 2-0 win that sent it to the top of the Premier League table. Kai Havertz only made the game safe in the 87th by finishing off a quick counterattack to double Arsenal’s lead with a rare clinical finish on an afternoon where the hosts were guilty of widespread profligacy. Arsenal had 15 shots to zero for Brighton in the first half alone but the breakthrough didn’t come until the 53rd when Gabriel Jesus scored from a corner. The win means Arsenal leapfrogged Liverpool atop the standings after Jurgen Klopp’s team was held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United later Sunday.

