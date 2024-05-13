Washington’s series opener at the Chicago White Sox has been postponed by rain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals’ game at the Chicago White Sox has been postponed by rain. It will be made up as a straight doubleheader on Tuesday. Each team pushed its pitching rotation back one day. Washington’s Trevor Williams will face fellow right-hander Chris Flexen in the opener of the doubleheader. Williams is looking for his third consecutive win, and Flexen is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his last three starts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.