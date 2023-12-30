Washington’s QB Dylan Morris is in transfer portal yet remains Michael Penix Jr.’s backup in playoff

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The backup quarterbacks for Washington and Texas both entered the transfer portal in the lead up to the College Football Playoff. Maalik Murphy has left Texas, with the blessing of his coaches, for a new opportunity at Duke, leaving freshman Arch Manning as the backup to Quinn Ewers in Sugar Bowl on Monday night. Dylan Morris remains QB2 for the Huskies. Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb were supportive of Morris’ decision. They even gave him he go-ahead to skip some early December practices to visit another school.

