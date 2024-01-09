Washington’s Johnson limited to 33 yards rushing as Huskies fall to Michigan in CFP title game

HOUSTON (AP) — Washington’s Dillon Johnson had a tough night Monday in the College Football Championship title game. He was hurt on Washington’s first offensive play and finished with just 33 yards rushing as Michigan got a 34-13 victory. Johnson was actually dealing with multiple injuries as the Huskies fell short of winning their first title since 1991.

