Washington’s first Sugar Bowl came at an ideal time for former Tulane AD Troy Dannen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Washington Huskies’ first Sugar Bowl came at an ideal time for new athletic director Troy Dannen. He began this football season and the previous seven as Tulane’s athletic director. His wife and children don’t plan to move to Seattle until the end of the school year. So Dannen was fine with the 2,500-mile trip to take on Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals. He got stay in his own house for a couple nights, see friends and experience the other side of a major event for which he used to serve as a host. Dannen says he’s also welcomed to the opportunity to provide a local’s knowledge of restaurants and other attractions to the traveling Washington faithful.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.