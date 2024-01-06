Washington’s Carson Bruener looks to follow in father’s footsteps and win national title

HOUSTON (AP) — Many of the Washington Huskies feel a connection to the 1991 team that won the school’s only national title with players from that squad visiting with them and sharing stories of their run. But as these Huskies prepare to compete for the championship again Monday night against Michigan, there’s one player who shares the ultimate bond with someone from that team. Senior linebacker Carson Bruener’s father, Mark Bruener, was a freshman tight end on the 1991 team that went 12-0 to win the national championship.

