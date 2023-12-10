Washington women start fast, hold on to beat No. 21 Washington State 60-55

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Hannah Stines scored a career-high 21 points, Lauren Schwartz added 20 and Washington used a hot start to upend No. 21 and rival Washington State 60-55. The Cougars were 1 of 15 in the first quarter and the Huskies went 6 of 9 from 3-point range and shot 56% in the first half to race to a 37-17 lead. The Cougars got within 57-55 on a layup by Charlisse Leger-Walker with 34 seconds to play but Stine made two free throws and Chloe Briggs had one after a turnover with eight seconds to go to wrap it up. Bella Murekatete scored 19 points for the Cougars, 12 in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Huskies 20-14. The Cougars were off to their best since 1978-79.

