Washington Wizards sign Corey Kispert to a 4-year, $54 million extension

Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $54 million. Agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman confirmed the agreement in an email to The Associated Press on Monday. Kispert will make an average of $13.5 million a year when his new contract kicks in for the 2025-26 NBA season. He’s coming off his rookie deal that was worth $16 million total after being taken with the 15th pick in the 2021 draft. Kispert averaged 13.4 points a game last season for the Wizards as a part-time starter.

