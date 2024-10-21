Washington Wizards sign Corey Kispert to a 4-year, $54 million extension

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) and forward Bruno Fernando (24) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $54 million. Agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman confirmed the agreement in an email to The Associated Press on Monday. Kispert will make an average of $13.5 million a year when his new contract kicks in for the 2025-26 NBA season. He’s coming off his rookie deal that was worth $16 million total after being taken with the 15th pick in the 2021 draft. Kispert averaged 13.4 points a game last season for the Wizards as a part-time starter.

