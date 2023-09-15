Washington Wizards re-sign veteran Taj Gibson, who played 49 games for them last season

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have re-signed veteran Taj Gibson. The Wizards announced the move Friday. The 6-foot-9 Gibson averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 49 appearances last season. He’s shot at least 50% from the field each of the past nine seasons. Gibson has played in 945 games with Chicago, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New York and Washington, averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

