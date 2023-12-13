Washington, Williams each post double-doubles to help Texas Tech stave off Oral Roberts late

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Warren Washington scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Darrion Williams recorded his third triple-double of the season and Texas Tech fought off Oral Roberts for an 82-76 win. Jailen Bedford scored 26 points and Kareem Thompson 21 for Oral Roberts which has lost all five of its road games. Washington made a layup with 3:20 remaining for a 77-66 Red Raiders lead which proved to be Texas Tech’s last field goal of the night. DeShang Weaver made a 3-pointer for ORU and Thompson made two foul shots to bring the Golden Eagles within 77-71 with 1:27 left. Texas Tech proceeded to turn it over on its next three possessions, but Issac McBride’s missed two 3 attempts — the second off an offensive rebound by Thompson – and Williams made a pair of foul shots with 32 seconds left to clinch it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.