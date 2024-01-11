Washington trio of WR Jalen McMillan, LT Troy Fautanu and DE Bralen Trice declares for NFL draft

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan, standout left tackle Troy Fautanu and edge rusher Bralen Trice have all announced their plans to enter the NFL draft. The trio joins wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk in declaring for the draft after the second-ranked Huskies lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night. There was a thought McMillan might return for a fifth season with the Huskies after a 2023 campaign that was limited due to injury. Trice was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection as a pass rusher and Fautanu was regarded as one of the best offensive tackles in the country and part of the unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best offensive line.

