Washington to bring back coach Mike Hopkins for 7th season

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins will return for his seventh season in charge of the Huskies despite four straight years without an NCAA Tournament appearance. Hopkins is 101-91 in his six seasons at Washington. The Huskies were 16-16 this season. They finished eighth in the Pac-12 Conference and lost in the opening round of the conference tournament. After 20-plus wins in each of his first two seasons, the program has been stuck on a downward trajectory. Hopkins signed a six-year contract extension in 2019 and has two years remaining on the deal that pays him more than $3 million per season.

