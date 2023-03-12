Washington to bring back coach Mike Hopkins for 7th season

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
Washington head coach Mike Hopkins gestures to his players against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins will return for his seventh season in charge of the Huskies despite four straight years without an NCAA Tournament appearance. Hopkins is 101-91 in his six seasons at Washington. The Huskies were 16-16 this season. They finished eighth in the Pac-12 Conference and lost in the opening round of the conference tournament. After 20-plus wins in each of his first two seasons, the program has been stuck on a downward trajectory. Hopkins signed a six-year contract extension in 2019 and has two years remaining on the deal that pays him more than $3 million per season.

