Washington tennis tournament offers equal status for women and men but unequal prize money

WASHINGTON (AP) — The DC Open tennis tournament is touting itself as the first combined ATP-WTA 500 event. That is two levels below Grand Slams and one level below Masters 1000s and was accomplished by elevating the women’s portion through the lease of what had been a hard-court tourney in San Jose, California, played during the same week. While ostensibly that puts the men and women on equal footing in Washington, it still isn’t equal all the way around. The men’s champion receives a check for $353,445 while the women’s champion earns $120,150. There are other stops on the professional tennis tours that include female and male players but don’t pay them evenly. The plan at the tournament in Washington is to pay the men and women equally by 2027.

