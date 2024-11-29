Washington takes advantage of a flagrant-1 foul with 38.1 seconds left to beat Colorado State 73-67

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers, and Washington took advantage of a flagrant-1 foul with 38.1 seconds left to beat Colorado State 73-67 on Thursday night in the Acrisure Invitational. Washington (5-1) will play Santa Clara on Friday in the championship game. Colorado State (3-3) goes against TCU for third place. Leading 67-65, Great Osobor elevated in the paint for a shot when Bowen Born came from behind with a hard foul across the arms. The officials reviewed the play and awarded Washington with two free throws and possession of the ball. Osobor and DJ Davis each made 1 of 2 free throws for a four-point lead.

