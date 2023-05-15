Washington surging in Pac-12 with mostly same lineup turning up power

Washington is the hottest team in the Pac-12. First-year coach Jason Kelly has rebranded the Huskies with a new offensive philosophy emphasizing power. He also has gotten more than he could have imagined from Division III transfer Kiefer Lord on the mound. The Huskies have won six straight games and 11 of 12. They will finish second in the conference behind Stanford if they win two of three at home against California this week. The Huskies have 68 homers in 46 games compared with 48 in 56 games last year. They average almost two runs more per game.

