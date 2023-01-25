Washington St’s Jake Dickert agrees to extension through ’27

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State coach Jake Dickert has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him tied to the Cougars through the 2027 season. Financial terms of the extension were not immediately available. Dickert’s previous deal was reached after the 2021 regular season and went through 2026. Dickert just completed his first full season in charge of the Cougars, leading Washington State to a 7-6 record and a second straight bowl game. Dickert took over as interim head coach midway through the 2021 season after Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.