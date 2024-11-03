Washington stops USC twice in 4th quarter to preserve 26-21 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonah Coleman ran for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Washington held off a furious second-half rally by USC for a 26-21 victory Saturday night that snapped a two-game losing streak. Will Rogers threw for 262 yards for the Huskies against their former Pac-12 foes before realignment dismantled the conference. The victory extended Washington’s 19-game winning streak at home. The Huskies had lost three of their previous four games. The Trojans challenged Washington twice in the fourth quarter, but both times the Huskies prevailed.

