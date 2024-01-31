Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker to miss the rest of the season with ACL injury

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in the Cougars’ upset of then-No. 2 UCLA on Sunday. School officials announced Wednesday that Leger-Walker would be out for the season to recover from reconstructive surgery. Leger-Walker was averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Cougars this season. She had two triple-doubles in 21 games. Leger-Walker’s 1,743 career points rank third in school history.

