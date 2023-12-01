Washington State’s Cameron Ward is latest QB to enter portal; JMU’s Jordan McCloud on move again

Washington State’s Cameron Ward has become the latest big-name quarterback to enter the transfer portal. Also, James Madison’s Jordan McCloud says he plans to transfer a third time after helping the Dukes go 11-1. Ward posted on social media he will also be evaluating his prospects for the NFL draft. Ward was fourth in the country throwing for for 3,736 yards and 25 touchdowns this season for the Cougars. McCloud started his career at South Florida and played at Arizona last year before taking off in the Sun Belt this season. He passed for 3,413 yards and 32 touchdowns.

