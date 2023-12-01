Washington State’s Cameron Ward becomes latest quarterback to announce plan to enter transfer portal

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward became the latest big name quarterback to announce plans to enter the transfer portal. Ward posted on social media that he will be evaluating his prospects for the NFL draft while also entering his name in the portal as a grad transfer. Ward was fourth in the country throwing for for 3,736 yards and 25 touchdowns this season for the Cougars. But it was a tumultuous season for Washington State that started with the school being left out in the latest round of conference realignment, included a 4-0 start and was followed by a six-game losing streak.

