Washington State’s Cameron Ward adding his name to list of Pac-12’s high-profile quarterbacks

Washington State coach Jake Dickert believes Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward deserves national recognition. That’s a tall order even in just the Pac-12, which has Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and USC’s Caleb Williams grabbing all the attention. But Ward is showing there’s room for more in the Conference of Quarterbacks. Ward threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns last Saturday in a 38-35 victory over then No. 14 Oregon State. As a result, the Cougars climbed to five spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

