Washington State women rally past Cal in Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points, Bella Murekatete had a double-double and Washington State rallied to defeat California 61-49 in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. A layup by Jessica Clarke gave the Cougars a five-point lead with 6:10 to go in regulation. The lead reached 53-45 1 1/2 minutes later when Astera Tuhina connected on a 3-pointer, just WSU’s second of the game in 15 attempts. Tuhina added a jumper on WSU’s next possession and the lead was 55-45 with 3:32 remaining. Cal got within 55-49 on a fastbreak layup by Leilani McIntosh with 2:20 to go but the Golden Bears did not score again. Jayda Curry led Cal with 16 points.

