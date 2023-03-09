Washington State wins 7th straight, knocks out Cal in Pac-12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 17 points, DJ Rodman had 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 5 seed Washington State extended its winning streak to seven with a 69-52 victory over 12th-seeded California in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. It was the second straight season Washington State beat Cal in the opening round of the conference tournament. The Cougars will look for their second straight win over the fourth-seeded Ducks on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.