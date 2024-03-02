Washington State tops No. 13 Colorado women, stuffing the Buffs with a 14-0 run to end the game

BOULDER. Colo. (AP) — Eleonora Villa scored 20 points, Astera Tuhina had 14 points and Washington State closed with a 14-0 run to beat 13th-ranked Colorado 72-63 in the Pac-12 season finale for both teams. Jaylyn Sherrod scored 18 points, shooting 11 for 12 from the foul line but just 3 of 16 from the field for Colorado. Vonleh’s layup with 2:56 left put the Buffaloes ahead 63-58 but they never scored again. Villa made a 3-pointer and shot 3 of 4 from the foul line in the final 21 seconds and scored six of WSU’s final 14 points.

