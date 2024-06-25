Washington State removes interim tag and names Anne McCoy as athletic director

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Anne McCoy has been named the athletic director at Washington State after holding the interim role the past three months. McCoy was elevated into the interim athletic director role in March after Pat Chun left to take the same position at Washington. McCoy will be charged with leading Washington State through an uncertain and likely turbulent next couple of years as the Cougars, along with Oregon State, try to forge a path forward as the only two remaining members of what was the Pac-12 Conference. McCoy has worked at Washington State since 2001.

