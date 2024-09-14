Washington State reclaims Apple Cup with late stand to top Washington 24-19

SEATTLE (AP) — John Mateer ran for two touchdowns and threw for one more, Washington State made a goal line stand with 1:07 remaining, and the Cougars reclaimed the Apple Cup with a 24-19 win over Washington. Playing in September rather than November or December, and meeting in a non-conference matchup for the first time since 1961, the Cougars relied on their dual-threat quarterback and some key defensive plays in the final moments to claim the Apple Cup for just the third time since 2008. Mateer ran for touchdowns of 23 and 25 yards and threw a 16-yard touchdown to Josh Meredith in the third quarter that gave the Cougars a 24-16 lead. Mateer finished 17 of 34 passing for 245 yards and added 62 yards rushing.

