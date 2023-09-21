Washington State, Oregon State hope to get answers in the next month about the future of the Pac-12

The leadership at Washington State and Oregon State believe they will have information within the next 30 days that they need to evaluate whether it makes sense to rebuild under the Pac-12 brand while also proceeding with a legal case to take control of the future direction of the conference. The presidents and athletic directors of both schools held a joint news conference two days before No. 14 Oregon State and No. 21 Washington State meet on the football field in a Top 25 showdown. The two schools are unified in how they’re moving forward after they were left out in the most recent round of conference realignment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.