Washington State, Oregon State hope to get answers in the next month about the future of the Pac-12

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
12-year-olds Izzy Aberill, left, and Josie Boyd hold a sign about Washington State and Oregon State being the only two schools left in the Pac-12 after the 2023-2024 academic year after the other schools in the conference announced plans to leave, during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Northern Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 64-21. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak]

The leadership at Washington State and Oregon State believe they will have information within the next 30 days that they need to evaluate whether it makes sense to rebuild under the Pac-12 brand while also proceeding with a legal case to take control of the future direction of the conference. The presidents and athletic directors of both schools held a joint news conference two days before No. 14 Oregon State and No. 21 Washington State meet on the football field in a Top 25 showdown. The two schools are unified in how they’re moving forward after they were left out in the most recent round of  conference realignment.

