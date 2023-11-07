Washington State opens with 84-59 win over Idaho in Battle of the Palouse

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored 21 points to lead Washington State to an 84-59 victory over Idaho in a season opener. Jakimovski sank 8 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers for the Cougars. Redshirt freshman Myles Rice, who missed all of last season battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma, finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in a start. Isaac Jones totaled 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Rueben Chinyelu, a 6-toot-11 freshman, added eight points and eight rebounds in a start. Quinn Denker scored 12 points to lead the Vandals.

