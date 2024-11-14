Washington State looks to improve playoff chances with win over New Mexico

Washington State is aiming for a possible berth in the 12-team college playoffs. What’s left of the PAC-12 has no championship game and there is no automatic berth in the playoffs, so the Cougars have to make their statement with loud wins on the field. New Mexico is holding out hopes for a bowl bid and needs to win its final two games to make that happen in coach Bronco Mendenhall’s first season. The Lobos have not been to a bowl since 2016.

