Washington State holds on for 85-82 win over No. 2 UCLA despite knee injury to Leger-Walker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Jenna Villa added 18 and Washington State held on for a 85-82 victory over No. 2 UCLA despite All-Pac-12 guard Charlisse Leger-Walker suffering a knee injury during the second half. Leger-Walker — an Associated Press All-America honorable mention selection last season — suffered the non-contact injury with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter and with the Cougars holding a 48-32 lead. The senior guard was taken to the locker room and had 17 points. Kiki Rice had 25 points and Charisma Osbourne added 20 and Londynn Jones 19 for UCLA, which has dropped two of its last three.

