Washington State beats USC 72-64 to win in Galen Center for 1st time in nearly 9 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 26 points and Washington State held off Southern California 72-64. The Cougars beat the Trojans on the road for the first time in nearly nine years. Jaylen Wells added 17 points for the Cougars. They improved to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12. WSU last won at USC on March 1, 2015. It was the Cougars’ final league game at Galen Center, with the Trojans headed to the Big Ten next season. Boogie Ellis led USC with 18 points. The Trojans fell to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in the league. Isaiah Collier added 12 points. Bronny James was held scoreless in front of his father, LeBron James.

