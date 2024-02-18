Washington State beats Stanford 72-59 for Cougars’ 7th straight win

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski led a rally midway through the second half that sent the Cougars to a 72-59 win over Stanford for the Cougars’ seventh straight victory. Jakimovski hit a 3-pointer for the 15th and final lead change and began a 16-2 run that he finished with another 3-pointer and a layup for a 68-55 lead at the final media timeout. Jakimovski finished with 13 points. Jaylen Wells and Isaac Jones scored 15 points each with Jones. Myles Rice had 14 points. Brandon Angel scored 15 points with Kanaan Carlyle and Michael Jones finishing with 12 each for the Cardinal.

