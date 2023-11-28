Washington State beats Eastern Washington 82-72 behind Myles Rice’s career-high 6 3s and 28 points

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Myles Rice had career highs of six 3-pointers and 28 points and Washington State pulled away inside the final nine minutes to beat Eastern Washington 82-72. Mason Williams scored eight straight points on a pair of 3s and a jumper to pull Eastern Washington to 58-56 with 8:11 remaining. Washington State answered with 10-0 surge, highlighted by Andrej Jakimovski’s three-point play and 3-pointer, that stretched the lead to 68-56 with 5:27 to play. Jake Kyman hit a 3 for Eastern Washington (1-5) that cut the deficit to 78-72 before Washington State (5-1) sealed it at the free-throw line.

