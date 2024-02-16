Washington State beats Cal 84-65 for sixth straight win, moves within half-game of Pac-12 lead

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Myles Rice scored 25 points, Isaac Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds and Washington State beat California 84-65 for its sixth straight win Thursday night, moving within a game of first-place Arizona in the Pac-12. Jaylen Wells and Andrej Jakimovski added 12 points each and Rueben Chinyelu scored 10. Jaylon Tyson shot 7 of 15 and scored 18 points, Rodney Brown Jr. added 12 and Grant Newell 11 for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. The Cougars led by 12 at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead thereafter. Back-to-back buckets by Jones made it a 20-point bulge midway through the second half.

