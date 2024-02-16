Washington State beats Cal 84-65 for sixth straight win, moves within half-game of Pac-12 lead

By The Associated Press
Washington State forward Isaac Jones (13) shoots while pressured by California forward Fardaws Aimaq (00) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak]

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Myles Rice scored 25 points, Isaac Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds and Washington State beat California 84-65 for its sixth straight win Thursday night, moving within a game of first-place Arizona in the Pac-12. Jaylen Wells and Andrej Jakimovski added 12 points each and Rueben Chinyelu scored 10. Jaylon Tyson shot 7 of 15 and scored 18 points, Rodney Brown Jr. added 12 and Grant Newell 11 for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. The Cougars led by 12 at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead thereafter. Back-to-back buckets by Jones made it a 20-point bulge midway through the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.