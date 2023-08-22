Washington starting RB Davis out for season with lower body injury

Washington running back Cameron Davis is out for the season after suffering a lower body injury last week during practice. Davis ran for 522 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He would have had an expanded role for the 10th-ranked Huskies now that last year’s top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has moved on. Will Nixon and Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson likely will get more touches with Davis out. Washington coach Kalen DeBoer also announced sophomore offensive lineman Gaard Memmelar will miss the season because of injury. Washington opens the season at home against Boise State on Sept. 2.

