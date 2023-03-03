Washington St. upsets No. 3 Utah 66-58 in Pac-12 quarters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 19 points and Washington State upset No. 3 Utah 66-58 in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game. The Cougars (21-10) led by three with 39.3 seconds left and had the ball, and rather than foul, the Utes allowed Charlisse Leger-Walker to virtually dribble out the shot clock, make one pass, get the ball back, and drain a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to extend the lead to 64-58. Leger-Walker finished with 15 points, while Ula Motuga chipped in 13 for the Cougars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.