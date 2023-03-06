Washington St. tops No. 19 UCLA 65-61 in Pac-12 championship

W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Washington State center Bella Murekatete (55) shoots against UCLA guard Camryn Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points and Bella Murekatete added 21 to help Washington State earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament by beating No. 19 UCLA 65-61 in the Pac-12 Championship. It was the first-ever tournament championship for the Washington State women’s basketball program. Up by three with just nine seconds left, Washington State Astera Tuhina got a piece of UCLA guard Charisma Osborne’s 3-point attempt to tie the game. With the arrow pointing their way, the Cougars took possession after a held ball on the rebound, and Tara Wallack hit one of two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Washington State a four-point lead to ultimately seal the victory. Osborne led the Bruins (25-9) with 19 points

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.