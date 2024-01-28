Washington St. doubles down with Wells and Jones and surging Cougars top Colorado 78-69

By The Associated Press
Washington State forward Isaac Jones, left, shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 78-69. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak]

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Wells and Isaac Jones each recorded double-doubles and Washington State withstood repeated Colorado runs and beat the Buffaloes 78-69. Eddi Lampkin Jr.’s layup with 1:33 left brought Colorado to within 67-64 before Myles Rice sealed it with consecutive layups in a 25-second span to seal the win. Washington State led 36-30 at halftime and extended its lead to 59-46 when Isaiah Watts made a 3-pointer with 8:46 remaining. KJ Simpson scored a game-high 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting for Colorado.

