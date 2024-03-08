Washington spoils Pac-12 title hopes of rival, topping No. 18 Washington State 74-68

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Koren Johnson scored 23 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 22 and Washington knocked off No. 18 Washington State 74-68 in the final Pac-12 Conference matchup between the cross-state rivals. Johnson nailed a corner 3-pointer with 1:21 left that proved to be the final blow, putting the Huskies up 68-61. Washington State failed to get stops at critical moments and shot 4 of 24 from 3-point range. The Cougars came in hoping for their first conference title since 1941, but their loss coupled with Arizona’s 88-65 victory at UCLA clinched the Pac-12 regular-season crown outright for the Wildcats. It was Washington’s first road win over a ranked opponent since beating Kansas on Dec. 6, 2017.

