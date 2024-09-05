Washington Spirit’s Croix Bethune suffers season-ending knee injury throwing ceremonial pitch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Spirit rookie midfielder Croix Bethune will miss the rest of the season for the National Women’s Soccer League club after apparently suffering a knee injury while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game last week. The Spirit said Wednesday that Bethune suffered a torn meniscus “away from training” and won’t play again in 2024 while she rehabs the injury. Coach Jonatan Giráldez said after a match on Sunday that Bethune was hurt while making the pitch. She was honored with three Spirit teammates and fellow Olympians before the Nationals hosted the New York Yankees on Aug. 28.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.