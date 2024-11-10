Washington Spirit earns a 2-1 win in extra time over Bay FC in the first round of the NWSL playoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trinity Rodman’s cross was deflected into the goal in extra time to give the Washington Spirit a 2-1 victory over Bay FC in the first round of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. Expansion team Bay FC traveled to Washington for the first playoff match in club history and held the Spirit scoreless for 86 minutes. Bay got on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute when Asisat Oshoala finished Penelope Hocking’s cross. Tara McKeown equalized three minutes later for the Spirit to push the game to extra time. Bay defender Caprice Dydasco saw Rodman’s cross in the 96th minute late and redirected it into the goal to give the Spirit the lead.

