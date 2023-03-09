Washington sparks Arizona St. in win over Oregon St.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warren Washington scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Arizona State slugged out a 63-57 win over Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Washington’s jump shot with 12:47 left broke a 36-all tie and started a 10-0 Sun Devils run and they rode that spurt to wrap it up from there. Oregon State got within 61-57 with 1:16 left when Glen Taylor made two foul shots before the Beavers missed their final three shots, committed a turnover and a foul to end it. Taylor scored 17 points.

