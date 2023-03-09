Washington sparks Arizona St. in win over Oregon St.

By The Associated Press
Arizona State forward Warren Washington (22) shoots against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warren Washington scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Arizona State slugged out a 63-57 win over Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Washington’s jump shot with 12:47 left broke a 36-all tie and started a 10-0 Sun Devils run and they rode that spurt to wrap it up from there. Oregon State got within 61-57 with 1:16 left when Glen Taylor made two foul shots before the Beavers missed their final three shots, committed a turnover and a foul to end it. Taylor scored 17 points.

